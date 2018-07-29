Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR) Position Cut by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,133,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 183,000 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.77% of Voya Prime Rate Trust worth $5,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PPR. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 132,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 36,163 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 189,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 40,646 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 74,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 33,608 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 141,801 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 30,328 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 149,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 66,000 shares during the period.

Shares of PPR opened at $4.96 on Friday. Voya Prime Rate Trust has a 12-month low of $4.93 and a 12-month high of $5.35.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th were paid a $0.0235 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 9th.

Voya Prime Rate Trust Profile

There is no company description available for Voya Prime Rate Trust.

