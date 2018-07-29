VoteCoin (VOT) Hits Market Cap of $277,041.00

VoteCoin (CURRENCY:VOT) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 29th. During the last week, VoteCoin has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. One VoteCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0081 or 0.00000099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. VoteCoin has a total market cap of $277,041.00 and $97.00 worth of VoteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $215.47 or 0.02631770 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.24 or 0.00405973 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00088029 BTC.

ZenCash (ZEN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00365329 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 33.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00202481 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00022929 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004058 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

VoteCoin Profile

VOT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2017. VoteCoin’s total supply is 34,134,250 coins. VoteCoin’s official Twitter account is @vote_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VoteCoin is votecoin.site

VoteCoin Coin Trading

VoteCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VoteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VoteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VoteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

