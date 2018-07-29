Victory Capital (VCTR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is an integrated multi-boutique asset management firm. The company provides institutions, financial advisors and retirement platforms which include separately managed accounts, collective trusts, mutual funds, ETFs and UMA/SMA vehicles. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on VCTR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Victory Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on Victory Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Victory Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $11.00 price target on Victory Capital and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.33.

NASDAQ VCTR traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $10.13. 102,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,238. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Victory Capital has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $13.50.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $104.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.24 million. research analysts expect that Victory Capital will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Victory Capital announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Alan Rappaport acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.18 per share, for a total transaction of $101,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCTR. Impax Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $12,083,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $11,690,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $9,539,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $7,565,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $5,461,000. Institutional investors own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

