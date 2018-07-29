Vera Bradley, Inc. (VRA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, June 9th. BidaskClub cut Vera Bradley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 30th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Vera Bradley from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th.

Shares of Vera Bradley traded down $0.64, hitting $12.99, on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. 253,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,600. The company has a market capitalization of $462.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.60. Vera Bradley has a one year low of $6.99 and a one year high of $15.47.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 6th. The textile maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $86.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.21 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. analysts predict that Vera Bradley will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vera Bradley news, major shareholder Michael C. Ray sold 2,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $34,224.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,276.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anne Marie Ray sold 28,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total value of $389,629.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,097,279 shares of company stock worth $15,789,837 in the last three months. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRA. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,612,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,986,249 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,684,000 after buying an additional 214,334 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 537.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 203,288 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after buying an additional 171,378 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 205.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 227,837 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after buying an additional 153,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,643,000. 63.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through two segments, Direct and Indirect. The company offers totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; and travel products, such as rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

