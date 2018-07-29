Vcash (XVC) Trading Down 86.8% This Week

Vcash (CURRENCY:XVC) traded down 33.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. During the last week, Vcash has traded down 86.8% against the US dollar. One Vcash coin can now be bought for about $0.0119 or 0.00000145 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vcash has a total market capitalization of $183,653.00 and $7,175.00 worth of Vcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Vcash

Vcash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 18th, 2016. Vcash’s total supply is 15,450,034 coins. Vcash’s official Twitter account is @VCashinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vcash’s official website is vcash.info . Vcash’s official message board is forum.vcash.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Vcash has invented many breakthrough technologies such as ZeroTime to provide sub-second (safely confirmed) transactions, Node Incentives to ensure the network remains robust and ChainBlender to provide ahead of time transaction anonymity. Currently we are exploring the area of Self Governance. “

Buying and Selling Vcash

Vcash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

