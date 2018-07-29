Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $71.65 Million Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (GPK)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 21.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,938,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 888,125 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $71,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GPK. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 11,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 113,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 300,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 42,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Alan R. Nichols sold 101,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $1,527,649.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,335 shares in the company, valued at $653,491.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GPK. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target (up from $17.00) on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Friday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.78.

Shares of Graphic Packaging opened at $14.34 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52-week low of $12.65 and a 52-week high of $16.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK) and coated recycled paperboard (CRB) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons primarily to consumer packaged goods companies.

