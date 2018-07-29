Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) Shares Sold by Enterprise Financial Services Corp

Enterprise Financial Services Corp lessened its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas now owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter.

VTV stock opened at $108.31 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $96.02 and a 12-month high of $113.46.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

