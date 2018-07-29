Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) Holdings Reduced by Mathes Company Inc.

Mathes Company Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 270.6% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,589,000 after acquiring an additional 53,700 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 630.7% during the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 147,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,264,000 after buying an additional 127,689 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 540.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 62,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,593,000 after buying an additional 52,333 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,247,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,858,000 after buying an additional 403,939 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,671,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,255,000 after buying an additional 187,725 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF opened at $108.31 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $96.02 and a 52-week high of $113.46.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

