Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) Shares Bought by Mathes Company Inc.

Mathes Company Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Capital Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Benchmark Capital Advisors now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 8,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 29,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF opened at $145.22 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $123.79 and a 1 year high of $146.87.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.