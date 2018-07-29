Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) Shares Bought by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthfront Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Inc. now owns 25,681,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,206,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,363 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,746,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,162,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,375 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,216,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $999,822,000 after acquiring an additional 545,453 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,913,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $747,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,656,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $576,317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614,636 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $43.74 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.03 and a 52 week high of $50.99.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

