Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 539,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,471 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 0.7% of Whittier Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $23,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 689.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF opened at $43.87 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.73 and a 12-month high of $47.89.

