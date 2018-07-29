Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG) is Paracle Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Paracle Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 167,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 5.3% of Paracle Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Paracle Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $17,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIG. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10,044.0% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 127,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 126,554 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 231.5% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF opened at $106.09 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $91.60 and a 52-week high of $108.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a $0.5657 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

