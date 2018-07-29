Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC) Stake Lifted by Community Financial Services Group LLC

Community Financial Services Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 25.8% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Madden Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 34,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 26,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 22.4% in the second quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Shares of VDC stock opened at $138.50 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $126.78 and a 52 week high of $151.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a $1.2474 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $4.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.