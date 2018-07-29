ValuEngine Upgrades Community Health Systems (CYH) to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CYH. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Health Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Mizuho set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Community Health Systems and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a hold rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.58.

Community Health Systems traded down $0.16, reaching $3.12, on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,533,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,156,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -19.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Community Health Systems has a 52 week low of $2.66 and a 52 week high of $8.07.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative net margin of 16.16% and a negative return on equity of 36.38%. Community Health Systems’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Community Health Systems will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYH. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Community Health Systems in the first quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Community Health Systems in the first quarter worth about $214,000. 98.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

