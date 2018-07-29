ValuEngine Lowers Synchrony Financial (SYF) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Sunday, April 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Thursday, April 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.41.

Synchrony Financial opened at $29.92 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.14. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $28.33 and a twelve month high of $40.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 12.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. This is a positive change from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.90%.

In other news, insider Paul Whynott sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total transaction of $58,222.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 2,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $74,546.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3,393.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 126,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 122,508 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

