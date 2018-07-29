ValuEngine Lowers Hanmi Financial (HAFC) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HAFC. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanmi Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. BidaskClub lowered Hanmi Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $31.00 target price on Hanmi Financial and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. FIG Partners raised Hanmi Financial from a market-perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Hanmi Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.00.

HAFC stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.75. 260,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,484. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Hanmi Financial has a 12 month low of $24.25 and a 12 month high of $33.10. The firm has a market cap of $804.30 million, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.79.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 22.68%. The firm had revenue of $51.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.13 million. research analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 8th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.04%.

In related news, Director John J. Ahn bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.90 per share, with a total value of $99,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Hanmi Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new position in Hanmi Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Hanmi Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Hanmi Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

