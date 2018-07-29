ValuEngine Lowers Ferrari (RACE) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ferrari from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ferrari in a research note on Friday, May 25th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ferrari from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ferrari from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $135.14.

Shares of Ferrari stock opened at $131.60 on Thursday. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $103.17 and a 52 week high of $149.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). Ferrari had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 79.32%. The business had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RACE. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth about $327,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ferrari by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Ferrari by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 13,873 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in Ferrari by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ferrari by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. 32.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports cars, GT cars, special series cars, limited edition supercars, limited editions series, and one-off cars; and open air roadsters and two-seater mid-rear-engined roadsters.

