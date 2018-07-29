ValuEngine Downgrades Ethan Allen Interiors (ETH) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Thursday.

ETH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ethan Allen Interiors from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.75.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

Ethan Allen Interiors stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.35. 332,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,416. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.70 million, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.06.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $205.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Ethan Allen Interiors’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETH. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the second quarter worth about $143,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the second quarter worth approximately $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items, including window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Further Reading: What does relative strength index mean?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.