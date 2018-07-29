Valmont Industries, Inc. (VMI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $690.10 Million

Analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) will post $690.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Valmont Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $725.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $667.80 million. Valmont Industries reported sales of $680.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Valmont Industries will report full-year sales of $2.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.96 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $3.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Valmont Industries.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $682.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.92 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 3.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Valmont Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood cut Valmont Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Valmont Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VMI. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $312,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $611,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 80,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,200,000 after acquiring an additional 13,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Valmont Industries traded down $1.30, hitting $137.25, during midday trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. The company had a trading volume of 104,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 4.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.01. Valmont Industries has a 1 year low of $135.40 and a 1 year high of $176.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is presently 21.52%.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, and composite structures and components for the lighting and traffic, wireless communication, and roadway safety industries.

