Validus (VR) versus Amerisafe (AMSF) Critical Contrast

Validus (NYSE: VR) and Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Validus alerts:

82.0% of Validus shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Validus shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Amerisafe shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings for Validus and Amerisafe, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Validus 0 5 1 0 2.17 Amerisafe 0 2 3 0 2.60

Validus presently has a consensus target price of $51.25, indicating a potential downside of 24.62%. Amerisafe has a consensus target price of $61.50, indicating a potential downside of 2.84%. Given Amerisafe’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Amerisafe is more favorable than Validus.

Profitability

This table compares Validus and Amerisafe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Validus -5.06% -2.69% -0.70% Amerisafe 13.14% 13.55% 4.01%

Risk and Volatility

Validus has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amerisafe has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Validus and Amerisafe’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Validus $2.80 billion 1.93 -$47.62 million ($1.07) -63.54 Amerisafe $375.21 million 3.25 $46.23 million $3.08 20.55

Amerisafe has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Validus. Validus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amerisafe, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Validus pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Amerisafe pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Validus pays out -142.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Amerisafe pays out 28.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Validus has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Amerisafe has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Validus is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Amerisafe beats Validus on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Validus Company Profile

Validus Holdings, Ltd. provides reinsurance coverage, insurance coverage, and insurance linked securities management services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Asset Management. The Reinsurance segment underwrites property reinsurance products on a catastrophe excess of loss, per risk excess of loss and proportional basis; and aerospace and aviation, agriculture, composite, marine, technical lines, terrorism, trade credit, workers' compensation, and other specialty lines, as well as casualty and financial lines. The Insurance segment underwrites property, accident and health, agriculture, aviation, contingency, marine, and political lines insurance products; bankers blanket bond, commercial crime, computer crime, cyber- crime, professional indemnity, and directors' and officers' insurance products for various financial institutions and other companies; and commercial and institutional risks comprising general, professional, and product liability, as well as miscellaneous malpractice insurance products. This segment also underwrites marine and energy liability, and political risk insurance products, as well as insurance products for repair, maintenance, and upkeep of aircrafts and premises for small companies. The Asset Management segment manages capital for third parties through insurance-linked securities, and other property catastrophe and specialty reinsurance investments. Validus Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 2005 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Amerisafe Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company serves small to mid-sized employers involved in construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, oil and gas, and other industries through agencies. AMERISAFE, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is based in DeRidder, Louisiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Validus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Validus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.