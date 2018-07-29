Valero Energy Co. (VLO) Shares Bought by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,755 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $5,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4,649.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 508,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,141,000 after purchasing an additional 497,449 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,020,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,679,000 after purchasing an additional 421,540 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3,983.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 424,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,071,000 after purchasing an additional 414,310 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,921,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 12,113.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 327,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 324,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy opened at $116.35 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a market capitalization of $47.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.95. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $64.22 and a 12-month high of $126.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $31.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.56 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 6th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.52%.

In other Valero Energy news, Director Stephen M. Waters sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.04, for a total transaction of $121,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph W. Gorder sold 85,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.23, for a total transaction of $10,364,316.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 524,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,629,262.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VLO shares. Scotia Howard Weill reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Howard Weil cut shares of Valero Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $114.99 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.29.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities. It produces conventional and premium gasolines, gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), diesel fuels, low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels, CARB diesel, other distillates, jet fuels, asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products.

