Vale (VALE) PT Set at $15.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Vale (NYSE:VALE) has been assigned a $15.00 target price by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Vale in a research note on Wednesday. Clarkson Capital raised shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Vale from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.10.

Get Vale alerts:

Shares of Vale opened at $14.44 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market cap of $73.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Vale has a 12 month low of $9.36 and a 12 month high of $15.24.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Vale had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.60 billion. equities analysts anticipate that Vale will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Vale by 1,252.3% in the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 1,133,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,650 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Vale in the first quarter worth about $1,064,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Vale by 9.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 521,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,628,000 after purchasing an additional 46,405 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Vale by 82.0% in the second quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 44,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 20,189 shares during the period. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new stake in Vale in the first quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pallets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services, as well as engages in the provision of related railroad, port, and terminal logistics services.

Recommended Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.