Unum Group (UNM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.91 Billion

Equities analysts expect Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) to announce $2.91 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Unum Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.90 billion and the highest is $2.94 billion. Unum Group posted sales of $2.81 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Unum Group will report full-year sales of $11.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.55 billion to $11.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $11.95 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $11.64 billion to $12.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Unum Group.

UNM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Citigroup set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Unum Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Unum Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.31.

NYSE:UNM traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,184,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,246. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $36.15 and a 1 year high of $58.73. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 27th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.45%.

Unum Group announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 24th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Michael Q. Simonds sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total transaction of $244,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

