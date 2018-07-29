Universal Logistics Holdings Inc (ULH) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 3rd

Universal Logistics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULH) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd.

Universal Logistics has a dividend payout ratio of 30.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Universal Logistics to earn $1.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.6%.

Shares of Universal Logistics stock opened at $29.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $847.59 million, a P/E ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.40. Universal Logistics has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $30.35.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $365.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.60 million. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 3.70%. equities analysts predict that Universal Logistics will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Universal Logistics in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers transportation services including dry van, flatbed, heavy haul, and refrigerated services; domestic and international freight forwarding and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

