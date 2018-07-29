Uniti Group Inc (UNIT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $249.80 Million

Brokerages expect that Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) will announce sales of $249.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Uniti Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $249.10 million and the highest is $250.41 million. Uniti Group posted sales of $213.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Uniti Group will report full-year sales of $1.01 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.07 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Uniti Group.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $246.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.08 million. Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Uniti Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in Uniti Group by 16,322.2% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,876 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Uniti Group by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Uniti Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Uniti Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Uniti Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Uniti Group stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.95. 1,852,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,540,537. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.04, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. Uniti Group has a 12 month low of $13.81 and a 12 month high of $26.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.16%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.62%.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2017, Uniti owns 4.9 million fiber strand miles, approximately 700 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

