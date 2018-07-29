UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) Shares Bought by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,525 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 2.2% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $23,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total value of $3,732,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,746,533 shares in the company, valued at $434,572,341.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth Irwin Shine sold 177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.72, for a total transaction of $45,262.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,053 shares in the company, valued at $7,429,433.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,829 shares of company stock worth $8,779,979 over the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $277.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “$255.42” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $275.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “$255.42” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “$255.42” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.82.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $255.95 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $186.00 and a fifty-two week high of $259.01. The company has a market capitalization of $245.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.10. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The business had revenue of $56.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 6th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the healthcare conglomerate to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

