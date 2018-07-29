UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) Position Increased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,257 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $45,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 432,508 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $95,350,000 after acquiring an additional 48,565 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 195.2% during the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 76,341 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,337,000 after acquiring an additional 50,480 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 18,386 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,799,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kenneth Irwin Shine sold 177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.72, for a total value of $45,262.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,053 shares in the company, valued at $7,429,433.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Larry C. Renfro sold 19,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.55, for a total transaction of $5,002,416.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,118,989.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,829 shares of company stock valued at $8,779,979. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $275.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.82.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group opened at $255.95 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The stock has a market cap of $244.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $186.00 and a 12 month high of $259.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $56.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.10 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the healthcare conglomerate to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

