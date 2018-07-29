United Parcel Service (UPS) Given New $119.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $139.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Bank of America raised shares of United Parcel Service from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. UBS Group raised shares of United Parcel Service from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $139.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $122.88.
Shares of United Parcel Service opened at $118.66 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a market cap of $103.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service has a one year low of $101.45 and a one year high of $135.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.11.
In other United Parcel Service news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $170,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 26.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,464,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $781,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,617 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 18.5% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,188,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $438,331,000 after acquiring an additional 652,699 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.3% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,683,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $280,821,000 after acquiring an additional 110,004 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 16.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,157,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $225,809,000 after acquiring an additional 304,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 7.2% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,046,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $214,188,000 after acquiring an additional 136,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.
United Parcel Service Company Profile
United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.
