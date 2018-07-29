United Parcel Service (UPS) Given New $119.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $139.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Bank of America raised shares of United Parcel Service from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. UBS Group raised shares of United Parcel Service from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $139.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $122.88.

Shares of United Parcel Service opened at $118.66 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a market cap of $103.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service has a one year low of $101.45 and a one year high of $135.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 364.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Parcel Service news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $170,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 26.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,464,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $781,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,617 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 18.5% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,188,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $438,331,000 after acquiring an additional 652,699 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.3% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,683,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $280,821,000 after acquiring an additional 110,004 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 16.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,157,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $225,809,000 after acquiring an additional 304,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 7.2% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,046,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $214,188,000 after acquiring an additional 136,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

