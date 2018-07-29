United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) Shares Bought by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 69,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,287,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Granite Springs Asset Management LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 28.3% during the first quarter. Granite Springs Asset Management LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 43,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the second quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 144,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,391,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 24,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

In other news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $170,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on United Parcel Service to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Bank of America upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. UBS Group upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $139.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.88.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $118.66 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.45 and a 52 week high of $135.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 364.89% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $17.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Article: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.