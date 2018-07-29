United Natural Foods (UNFI) Shares Down 6.1%

Shares of United Natural Foods Inc (NASDAQ:UNFI) dropped 6.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $34.26 and last traded at $32.31. Approximately 76,312 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 355,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.42.

UNFI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on United Natural Foods from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Stephens reduced their price target on United Natural Foods from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on United Natural Foods from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $61.00 price target on United Natural Foods and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. United Natural Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.84.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 6th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 1.72%. United Natural Foods’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. research analysts predict that United Natural Foods Inc will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steven Spinner sold 7,500 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total transaction of $339,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,551,630.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph J. Traficanti sold 6,680 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $314,694.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,558.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in United Natural Foods by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 6.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 8.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 5.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 4.6% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 46,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

