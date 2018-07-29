United Insurance Holdings Corp (UIHC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for United Insurance’s earnings. United Insurance reported earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 34.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that United Insurance will report full year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow United Insurance.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $182.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.33 million. United Insurance had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 2.05%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UIHC. Raymond James cut United Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. BidaskClub raised United Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $22.00 target price on United Insurance and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.67.

Shares of UIHC stock traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $20.29. The company had a trading volume of 55,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,604. The stock has a market cap of $867.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.64. United Insurance has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $21.45.

In related news, Director Michael Hogan bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.54 per share, for a total transaction of $51,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 52.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in United Insurance by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 676,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,677,000 after acquiring an additional 92,800 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in United Insurance during the fourth quarter worth $434,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in United Insurance by 3.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 246,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,710,000 after acquiring an additional 8,045 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Insurance by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 10,183 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Insurance during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors own 31.42% of the company’s stock.

About United Insurance

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

