United Fire Group, Inc. (UFCS) Given $54.00 Average Price Target by Brokerages

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United Fire Group’s rating score has declined by 100% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus target price of $54.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given United Fire Group an industry rank of 200 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get United Fire Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UFCS. BidaskClub upgraded United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sandler O’Neill lowered United Fire Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th.

In related news, CFO Dawn M. Jaffray sold 10,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $574,345.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,371.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mary K. Quass sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $152,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,632 shares in the company, valued at $949,300.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Fire Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of United Fire Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of United Fire Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of United Fire Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of United Fire Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $414,000. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of United Fire Group traded down $0.40, hitting $60.54, during trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 81,103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,332. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.03 and a beta of 0.45. United Fire Group has a twelve month low of $38.95 and a twelve month high of $61.56.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $258.66 million during the quarter. United Fire Group had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 7.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance protection for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Fire Group (UFCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Fire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Fire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.