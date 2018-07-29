United Financial Bancorp (UBNK) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBNK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised United Financial Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 21st. ValuEngine cut United Financial Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Financial Bancorp presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.33.

United Financial Bancorp opened at $17.49 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a market capitalization of $906.12 million, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.68. United Financial Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.47 and a 12-month high of $19.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

United Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $56.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.80 million. United Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 19.61%. analysts forecast that United Financial Bancorp will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 27th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 26th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. United Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

In other news, CEO William Hw Iv Crawford sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $404,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,948,050.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Bars sold 4,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $72,288.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,410 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,227.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,129 shares of company stock worth $1,440,148 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of United Financial Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of United Financial Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Financial Bancorp by 244.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 11,244 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Financial Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $386,000. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of United Financial Bancorp by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 22,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Financial Bancorp

United Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for United Bank that provides retail, commercial, and consumer banking services to individuals, families, and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, such as interest-bearing checking, non-interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, and time deposits.

