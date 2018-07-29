United Bancshares Inc. OH (UBOH) Getting Somewhat Critical Media Coverage, Report Finds

Press coverage about United Bancshares Inc. OH (NASDAQ:UBOH) has trended somewhat negative on Sunday, Accern reports. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. United Bancshares Inc. OH earned a media sentiment score of -0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the bank an impact score of 48.196653632171 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of United Bancshares Inc. OH traded down $0.35, reaching $22.05, on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $72.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.36. United Bancshares Inc. OH has a 12-month low of $20.35 and a 12-month high of $24.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of United Bancshares Inc. OH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th.

United Bancshares Inc. OH Company Profile

United Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

