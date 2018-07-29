Union Bankshares Corp (UBSH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Union Bankshares Corp (NASDAQ:UBSH) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.33.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UBSH shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Union Bankshares in a report on Friday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Brean Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Union Bankshares in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Union Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th.

Union Bankshares stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 1.19. Union Bankshares has a twelve month low of $30.45 and a twelve month high of $42.74.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $148.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.36 million. Union Bankshares had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 10.48%. equities analysts predict that Union Bankshares will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd. Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.98%.

In other news, Director Frederick Blair Wimbush purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.65 per share, with a total value of $49,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Union Bankshares by 1,092.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Union Bankshares by 67.0% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Union Bankshares during the first quarter valued at $166,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Union Bankshares during the second quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in Union Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. 67.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank & Trust that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Community Bank and Mortgage. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

