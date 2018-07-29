Unilever NV (UN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UN. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Saturday, June 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Unilever by 248.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Unilever by 779.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Unilever in the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. 8.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UN stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.11. 778,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,035,464. Unilever has a 12 month low of $51.56 and a 12 month high of $61.62.

Unilever (NYSE:UN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33. analysts expect that Unilever will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be given a $0.4531 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 64.43%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. The company operates through Personal Care, Home Care, Foods, and Refreshment segments. The Personal Care segment offers skincare and haircare products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, Vaseline, Dermalogica, Murad, Dollar Shave Club, Zest & Camay, and Seventh Generation brands.

