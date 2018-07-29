Unikoin Gold (UKG) Market Cap Achieves $13.76 Million

Unikoin Gold (CURRENCY:UKG) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. One Unikoin Gold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0973 or 0.00001190 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Radar Relay, Qryptos and DDEX. In the last week, Unikoin Gold has traded up 6.8% against the dollar. Unikoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $13.76 million and $86,485.00 worth of Unikoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005519 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003753 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012277 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012189 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.47 or 0.00408655 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00031866 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00169980 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00014509 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Unikoin Gold Token Profile

Unikoin Gold’s genesis date was September 25th, 2017. Unikoin Gold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,372,371 tokens. The Reddit community for Unikoin Gold is /r/UnikoinGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Unikoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @UnikoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Unikoin Gold is unikrn.com . Unikoin Gold’s official website is unikrn.com

Unikoin Gold Token Trading

Unikoin Gold can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Kucoin, OKEx, Radar Relay, DDEX, Upbit and Qryptos. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unikoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unikoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unikoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

