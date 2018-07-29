Unigestion Holding SA Takes Position in Lear Co. (LEA)

Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,293 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Lear by 29.8% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 4,351 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Lear in the second quarter worth $250,000. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lear by 2.7% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 89,970 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Lear in the second quarter worth $589,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Lear in the second quarter worth $5,239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $508,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,114.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Harold Bott sold 1,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.35, for a total value of $215,098.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,752.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Lear opened at $175.87 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Lear Co. has a 1-year low of $140.45 and a 1-year high of $206.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.48.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.99 by ($0.04). Lear had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.39 earnings per share. Lear’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 19.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LEA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Lear from $200.00 to $199.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Lear from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Lear from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Lear from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lear currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.89.

Lear Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components primarily to automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through Seating and E-Systems segments. The Seating segment includes seat systems and related components, such as leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests primarily for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles, as well as thermoelectric seat heating and cooling systems.

