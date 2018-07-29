Unigestion Holding SA Purchases New Holdings in Tractor Supply (TSCO)

Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 21,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,186,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $515,914,000 after purchasing an additional 61,450 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,375,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $212,727,000 after purchasing an additional 552,372 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,925,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,322,000 after purchasing an additional 60,837 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,292,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,429,000 after purchasing an additional 360,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management CA raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 1,066,389 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,204,000 after purchasing an additional 9,990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on TSCO shares. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $72.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.62.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $76.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $51.85 and a twelve month high of $82.68.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 35.24%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.44, for a total transaction of $392,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,601.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Steve K. Barbarick sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $1,599,800.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 76,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,155,470.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,890,607 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.