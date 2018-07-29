Unigestion Holding SA Buys Shares of 26,800 Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (FDP)

Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 26,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FDP. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the first quarter valued at about $464,000. 62.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce opened at $40.86 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.43. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.38 and a fifty-two week high of $52.43.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share.

Separately, TheStreet raised Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st.

In other news, Chairman Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $929,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,316,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,053,572.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Madeleine L. Champion sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total value of $274,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,096 shares of company stock worth $3,325,578 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables worldwide. It offers fresh produce products consisting of bananas, pineapples, melons, tomatoes, grapes, apples, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, citrus, avocados, blueberries, strawberries, and kiwi; various vegetables, including potatoes, onions, bell peppers, and cucumbers; and various other fruits, such as plantains and mangos.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.