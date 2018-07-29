Underhill Investment Management LLC Acquires 2,200 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR)

Underhill Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 331,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Interactive Brokers Group accounts for about 10.1% of Underhill Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Underhill Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $21,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. TLP Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 3,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 595.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 15.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group opened at $61.37 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.02 and a 52-week high of $80.32. The company has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.97.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $445.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.02 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.14%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Interactive Brokers Group to $71.00 and set a “$65.34” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Interactive Brokers Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.86.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.