Under Armour Inc Class A (UAA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.44 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Under Armour Inc Class A (NYSE:UAA) will announce sales of $1.44 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Under Armour Inc Class A’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.50 billion. Under Armour Inc Class A reported sales of $1.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Under Armour Inc Class A will report full year sales of $5.15 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.47 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $5.30 billion to $5.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Under Armour Inc Class A.

Get Under Armour Inc Class A alerts:

Under Armour Inc Class A (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Under Armour Inc Class A had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 4.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UAA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Under Armour Inc Class A from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Under Armour Inc Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.30 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Under Armour Inc Class A in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Under Armour Inc Class A from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Under Armour Inc Class A from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Under Armour Inc Class A currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.30.

Under Armour Inc Class A traded down $1.44, reaching $20.60, on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 9,472,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,276,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.42, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of -0.26. Under Armour Inc Class A has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $24.69.

In related news, Director William R. Mcdermott sold 6,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $115,191.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Patrik Frisk acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Under Armour Inc Class A during the second quarter worth about $510,000. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour Inc Class A during the second quarter worth about $2,223,000. Tyvor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour Inc Class A during the second quarter worth about $4,113,000. Visionary Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Under Armour Inc Class A during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Under Armour Inc Class A by 5.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.48% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Inc Class A Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot, cold, and in between the extremes.

Recommended Story: What does earnings per share mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Under Armour Inc Class A (UAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Inc Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour Inc Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.