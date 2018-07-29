Ultimate Secure Cash Trading 34.2% Lower Today (USC)

Ultimate Secure Cash (CURRENCY:USC) traded 34.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 28th. Ultimate Secure Cash has a market cap of $187,855.00 and $3,793.00 worth of Ultimate Secure Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ultimate Secure Cash has traded flat against the dollar. One Ultimate Secure Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0182 or 0.00000221 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Livecoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ultimate Secure Cash Profile

Ultimate Secure Cash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 9th, 2017. Ultimate Secure Cash’s total supply is 38,602,656 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,113 coins. Ultimate Secure Cash’s official Twitter account is @USC_Care . Ultimate Secure Cash’s official website is ultimatesecurecash.info

Buying and Selling Ultimate Secure Cash

Ultimate Secure Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultimate Secure Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultimate Secure Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultimate Secure Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

