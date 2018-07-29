UBS Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for ITV (ITV)

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of ITV (LON:ITV) in a research report released on Thursday morning, investing.thisismoney.co.uk reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ITV. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of ITV from GBX 224 ($2.96) to GBX 189 ($2.50) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.51) price target on shares of ITV in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ITV in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a GBX 210 ($2.78) price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 192.27 ($2.54).

Shares of ITV opened at GBX 166.35 ($2.20) on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. ITV has a 1 year low of GBX 142.80 ($1.89) and a 1 year high of GBX 221.76 ($2.94).

ITV (LON:ITV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The broadcaster reported GBX 7.10 ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 6.80 ($0.09) by GBX 0.30 ($0.00). ITV had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 73.04%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 25th.

In other ITV news, insider Ian Griffiths sold 126,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 163 ($2.16), for a total transaction of £206,659.55 ($273,540.11).

ITV Company Profile

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

