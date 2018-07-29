UBS Group Analysts Give Schneider Electric (SU) a €80.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) in a research report released on Thursday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €84.00 ($98.82) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank set a €84.00 ($98.82) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schneider Electric has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €80.44 ($94.63).

EPA SU opened at €72.30 ($85.06) on Thursday. Schneider Electric has a 12 month low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a 12 month high of €76.34 ($89.81).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Industrial Automation, and Secure Power. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

