UBS Group Analysts Give Diageo (DGE) a GBX 2,880 Price Target

UBS Group set a GBX 2,880 ($38.12) price target on Diageo (LON:DGE) in a research report released on Thursday morning, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,840 ($37.59) to GBX 2,950 ($39.05) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,800 ($37.06) price objective on shares of Diageo and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($38.39) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Diageo presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,784 ($36.85).

Shares of Diageo opened at GBX 2,836 ($37.54) on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Diageo has a 52-week low of GBX 2,186.50 ($28.94) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,735.50 ($36.21).

Diageo (LON:DGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported GBX 118.60 ($1.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 116.50 ($1.54) by GBX 2.10 ($0.03). Diageo had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 33.47%.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 40.40 ($0.53) per share. This represents a yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous dividend of $24.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,768 ($36.64) per share, with a total value of £8,276.32 ($10,954.76). Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 616 shares of company stock valued at $1,676,729.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness.

