UBS Group AG Has $986,000 Stake in Watts Water Technologies Inc (WTS)

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,688 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,918 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WTS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.80.

Shares of Watts Water Technologies opened at $83.75 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Watts Water Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $59.15 and a 1 year high of $85.35.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $378.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.01 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies Inc will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 3,449 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.11, for a total value of $265,952.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,990.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. It offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

