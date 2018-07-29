UBS Group AG Grows Stake in Golden Entertainment Inc (GDEN)

UBS Group AG raised its position in Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN) by 519.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,061 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Golden Entertainment were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $180,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $192,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $311,000. Institutional investors own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

GDEN stock opened at $31.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. Golden Entertainment Inc has a 1 year low of $19.41 and a 1 year high of $34.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $856.70 million, a PE ratio of 195.50 and a beta of 0.47.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 1.45% and a net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $214.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.20 million. equities analysts predict that Golden Entertainment Inc will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy J. Cope sold 42,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total value of $1,271,627.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,821 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,415.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. TheStreet upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Golden Entertainment from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on distributed gaming, and resort casino operations in the United States. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations, such as grocery stores, convenience stores, restaurants, bars, taverns, and liquor stores; and operation of branded taverns targeting local patrons primarily in the greater Las Vegas, Nevada metropolitan area.

