UBS Group AG Boosts Stake in Alteryx Inc (AYX)

UBS Group AG lifted its position in Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,049 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 1st quarter worth $222,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 1st quarter worth $256,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 4th quarter worth $192,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alteryx by 4,702.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 9,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 4th quarter worth $279,000. 36.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 6,076 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total transaction of $205,490.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Qualified Master Fund L. Abdiel purchased 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.98 per share, for a total transaction of $6,076,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 620,000 shares of company stock worth $21,349,000 and sold 252,613 shares worth $9,624,324. Insiders own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AYX opened at $41.95 on Friday. Alteryx Inc has a 52-week low of $18.64 and a 52-week high of $44.39.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $42.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.86 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 8.69% and a negative net margin of 11.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. research analysts predict that Alteryx Inc will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Alteryx in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Alteryx from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Alteryx in a report on Monday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Alteryx in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Alteryx in a report on Thursday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer for data preparation, blending, and analytics that could be deployable in the cloud and on premise; Alteryx Server, a secure and scalable server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models to production; and Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering that allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository.

