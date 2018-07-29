U.S. Bancorp (USB) Holdings Cut by Middleton & Co Inc MA

Middleton & Co Inc MA decreased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,051 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CT Mason grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. CT Mason now owns 46,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 15,765 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 12,488 shares during the period. Bank of The West grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of The West now owns 6,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 262,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,275,000 after acquiring an additional 7,212 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $731,000. Institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman John R. Elmore sold 58,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.71, for a total value of $3,046,960.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,086,764.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

USB stock opened at $52.60 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $48.49 and a 1 year high of $58.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $86.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.95.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 26.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

USB has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Edward Jones restated a “hold” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Vining Sparks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.45.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

